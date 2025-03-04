University Circle police officer known as 'The Animal Whisperer' is retiring

For more than 26 years, Kelly Gabriel has been a University Circle Police Officer and made a career out of helping the community. She's affectionately known in the department as "The Animal Whisperer."

“I always was out and about and making sure I was seen,” said Gabriel. “Any crime my presence may have prevented can’t be measured,” she said.

But she can count the cats and kittens she rehomed over the last 15 years.

“I’ve also rescued several birds from the lagoon, “ she said. “At least three geese and one great blue heron, which I had to take off my shoes and socks and roll up my pants and walk into the lagoon to rescue,” she said.

She rescued numerous dogs and puppies, two of which she adopted. Now, after close to three decades serving and protecting the public, she's retiring.

“I absolutely always tried to improve things for everyone,” she said.

She may be hanging up her badge, but she has left a lasting impression on those she has worked with and the creatures she has rescued.

“Police officers spend their careers protecting and serving American citizens and Officer Kelly Gabriel was no exception. But she also spent a career serving another group of customers. These particular ones often had four legs or two claws,” said University Circle Police Department Chief Thomas Wetzel.

“Some were very furry while others had wings. Some chirped while others meowed. It was all based on a true love for GOD’s creatures, and she was like a modern-day St. Francis police officer.

"It is no surprise that she was affectionately referred to as the Animal whisperer. Kelly served with distinction and a love for others, both human and animal. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by not just us but the wildlife in our University Circle community as well,” Wetzel said.

