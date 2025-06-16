Watch Now
University Circle Police officer recognized nationally for impactful youth outreach

Officer Gloria Mercado was honored with the Civil Rights Outstanding Youth Services Justice by Action award from NOBLE for her innovative programs and dedication to empowering young people
UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — A University Circle police officer is being honored nationally for her work with young people.

Officer Gloria Mercado received the Civil Rights Outstanding Youth Services Justice by Action award from NOBLE: the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

“We are thrilled that Officer Gloria Mercado was recognized by NOBLE,” said University Circle Police Chief Tom Wetzel.

“Officer Mercado has come up with some really neat youth outreach programs and leads our Cop Scouts program," said Wetzel. "It is special to see her acknowledged for her wonderful efforts to make a difference in the lives of young people.”

