University Circle police team up to help students head back to school

UNIVERSITY CIRCLE, Ohio — University Circle Police teamed up to help kids go back to school prepared to succeed in the classroom.

University Circle Police, U.S. Veterans Affairs Police, and the People Helping Euclid organization came together to Cram the Cruiser on Saturday.

They collected new backpacks, lunch boxes and school supplies needed for elementary school kids.

“We are excited because we got a ton of school supplies that we’re ready to send over to Mary Bethune Elementary School,” said Officer Joe Fazio, University Circle Police Department.

Police said they got enough supplies to help about 50 children. They plan to make it an annual event.