University of Akron rolls out food service delivery robot

If you see a little six-wheeled robot rolling around the University of Akron campus, don't be alarmed; it's the school's new food delivery guy.

The robot was created by Starship Technologies, and its role on campus is through a partnership with Starship, the school and Aramark.

Starship debuted its fleet of autonomous robots at other schools across the country, including Arizona State University, James Madison University, Purdue University and the University of Mississippi. They are also used at other locations around the world, having dropped off more than 5 million deliveries and traveled thousands of miles.

The robots use machine AI learning to navigate around, using sidewalks, climbing up curbs and avoiding obstacles in their path. They're even equipped with lights for night delivery and can operate in snow or rain. If needed, a human team member monitoring its progress can take control of the robot.

Currently, anyone ordering from the Starship app can have Starbucks, Qdoba, Panda Express, Auntie Anne's and Freshens will have their food delivered by one. Anyone ordering can use a credit card or pay with their student meal plan. All you have to do is use the app and then pin where you want the delivery sent.

The school said the robot can drop off about three grocery bags worth of food within minutes.

“We’re happy to add another great university in Ohio,” said Chris Neider, vice president of business development at Starship Technologies. “The Zips have a very strong STEM program, and we think the campus community will enjoy being able to use this autonomous technology on a daily basis.”

To see the robot in action, watch the video below: