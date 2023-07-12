UPS union workers practice picket outside of Middleburg Heights location as strike looms

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A nationwide strike is looming as union UPS workers are preparing to walk off the job. Their union contract officially expires July 31.

Union members are practicing picketing at multiple Northeast Ohio UPS locations over the next couple of days.

The Teamsters union covers 340,000 part-time and full-time UPS workers.

If a deal is not reached, officials say there could be far-reaching implications due to the workforce stoppage.

With signs in hand, Teamsters Union Local 407 practiced picketing at the Middleburg Heights UPS location.

Around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, more than three dozen members marched back and forth outside the Englewood Drive facility.

Their brown and yellow signs read, "Just practicing for a Just contract."

It all comes after contract talks broke down last week between UPS corporate and the Teamsters Union.

The Teamsters say they were not given a fair, best offer.

However, UPS claims the union's offer was not reasonable.

The Teamsters are asking for better pay for all workers, eliminating a two-tier wage system, adding more full-time jobs, fixing health and safety issues and more protections from managerial harassment.

Union members declined an on-camera interview on scene and referred News 5 to their national spokesperson.

Local union representatives told News 5 it all boils down to getting a fair contract, and this is just the beginning of the process.

Another practice picket is set for Wednesday morning at the Middleburg Heights location.

Practice pickets are also happening Thursday in Highland Heights and Friday on East 68th Street.

The last time UPS Teamsters went on strike was back in 1997. It lasted for 15 days.

Some experts say this potential strike could lay the groundwork for Amazon employees to possibly unionize.

News 5 will continue to monitor the contract negotiations and bring you updates as they become available.