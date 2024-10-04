US Marshals arrest man accused of shooting woman, setting her body on fire

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is behind bars after the US Marshals Service arrested him for allegedly shooting a woman earlier this year and then setting her body on fire.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Michael H. Hurley is charged with aggravated murder.

He's accused of fatally shooting a 44-year-old woman in the head on May 8 at a home in the 1700 block of East 88th Place, authorities said.

Firefighters found the woman's body when they responded to the Hough location to put out a fire.

Discovery during Hough house fire prompts arson and homicide investigation

RELATED: Discovery during Hough house fire prompts arson and homicide investigation

An investigation identified Hurley as the suspect, and authorities said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The US Marshals tracked down Hurley on Friday morning in the 2700 block of Lancashire Road in Cleveland Heights and took him into custody.