Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

US Marshals arrest man accused of shooting woman, setting her body on fire

E88 place fire 2.jpg
WEWS
E88 place fire 2.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old man is behind bars after the US Marshals Service arrested him for allegedly shooting a woman earlier this year and then setting her body on fire.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, Michael H. Hurley is charged with aggravated murder.

He's accused of fatally shooting a 44-year-old woman in the head on May 8 at a home in the 1700 block of East 88th Place, authorities said.

Firefighters found the woman's body when they responded to the Hough location to put out a fire.

Discovery during Hough house fire prompts arson and homicide investigation

RELATED: Discovery during Hough house fire prompts arson and homicide investigation

An investigation identified Hurley as the suspect, and authorities said a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The US Marshals tracked down Hurley on Friday morning in the 2700 block of Lancashire Road in Cleveland Heights and took him into custody.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.