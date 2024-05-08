1 dead in suspicious house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Authorities in Cleveland are investigating a deadly house fire that occurred overnight, leaving one person dead in the 1700 block of East 88th Place and Hough Avenue.

The Cleveland Fire Department received a call around 1 a.m. about a large fire engulfing the residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the blaze concentrated at the back of the home, with flames shooting out of a rear window. Crews battled the fire for about an hour.

A single adult victim was discovered on the second floor of the residence, in the main room where the fire appeared most intense.

Investigators have deemed the fire suspicious, prompting the involvement of the Cleveland Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and the Cleveland Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit.

As of this morning, little is known about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

This story is breaking...