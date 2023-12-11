US Marshals Task Force honored for arresting 55,000 dangerous fugitives in Northeast Ohio

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are being honored for their work in arresting 55,000 dangerous fugitives in Northeast Ohio.

State Representative Tom Patton presented a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives and honored the men and women of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

It marks the 20th year of the task force, as well as the force reaching 55,000 fugitives arrested.

“These men and women know what they’re doing. They’re very, very successful at what they’re doing. 55,000 fugitives they’ve been able to reclaim to the judicial system and put them where they belong behind bars where they can’t hurt the innocent people of Ohio,” said Patton. U.S. Marshal of the Northern District of Ohio, Pete Elliott, started the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in 2003.

The idea for the task force came about after Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon was killed in the line of duty by a fugitive in June of 2000.