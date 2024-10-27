USMS honored its heroes in an award ceremony at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The United States Marshals Service in the Northern District of Ohio hosted its annual award ceremony to honor its heroes at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

“This is our favorite time of year, when we get to honor each and every one of you,” US Marshal Pete Elliot of the Northern District of Ohio said.

News 5 USMS award ceremony at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chris Hansen, an Emmy award television host and journalist, was the keynote speaker for the event.

Awards ranging from Task Force Officer of the Year, Partner of the Year and Perseverance in Investigations were all up for grabs.

”Congratulations to all of the award recipients, you are so well deserving. You make a tremendous difference in northern Ohio and our state and our nation,” Elliott said.