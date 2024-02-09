USPS hosting job hiring workshops on Feb. 14 and 15

The USPS will host two job application workshops next week on Feb. 14 and 15 in Cleveland.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both days and be held at the USPS administrative building, 2200 Orange Avenue.

The USPS is looking to hire around 100 people for mail carrier and postal support positions.

The mail carrier position starts at $22.13/hour, and the postal support position starts at $20.48/hour.

To be considered for a job, applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Additionally, a clean driving record is required.

The USPS said they would have personnel on-site at the event to answer questions and provide information, but applications must be filled out online. CLICK HERE for more information.

"The Postal Service is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join us in our mission of service to the local community and the nation. The Postal Service offers competitive wages, benefits, and career advancement opportunities. As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset and we are investing in our new employees by providing robust training and on-the-job support," USPS said.