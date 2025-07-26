Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USS Cod hosts fun day for hospitalized veterans

Veterans at the VA's Louis Stokes Hospital were able to have a picnic aboard the USS Cod on Saturday, after the annual event was cancelled due to COVID-19.
A member of the Cod Base veterans organization said trips outside the VA hospital are organized as a special event for resident patients who oftentimes don't have family to visit.

The veterans were able to socialize with each other, enjoy lunch, take submarine tours, and participate in shore-side activities.

"It's just a conglomeration of veterans servicing veterans," said Paul Krieger. "This side of the fence we're all submarine vets, and we're hosting those guys because it's something we do."

Fun day picnics aboard the USS Cod were an annual event for VA residents pre-COVID, and Saturday made it the first time a similar event has been scheduled since because of VA policies.

