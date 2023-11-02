Watch Now
Vehicle hits 19-year-old man, drives away from the scene in Cuyahoga Falls, police say

Posted at 2023-11-02T11:54:51-0400
and last updated 2023-11-02 11:54:51-04

Cuyahoga Falls Police say they are investigating after a 19-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that drove away.

The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Front Street and Bailey Road.

According to the police report, the man was crossing Front Street when he was struck by a vehicle turning right from Bailey Road to Front Street.

The police report states the man was in the crosswalk and had the right of way.

He was transported to Akron City Hospital.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call police at 330-928-2181.

