Vermilion Police arrest 55-year-old man following domestic violence call Saturday night

A 55-year-old man is now in custody after Vermilion Police responded to a home twice Saturday following an argument that escalated into a domestic violence incident.

Authorities said that shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Vermilion Police responded to a call regarding a husband and wife who had been arguing.

After leaving, officers were sent back after the argument escalated into a confrontation with a gun between the couple. According to authorities, the husband held the gun to his wife's head during the argument

Police said that officers determined the husband had assaulted his wife and took the phone from a child who tried to call 911. The child was eventually able to call for help after they left the residence and went to a neighbor's home.

Police went back to the residence and arrested the husband. A firearm was found on his person during the arrest, authorities said.

The suspect has been charged with felonious assault, strangulation and disrupting public service, all felonies. Additionally, the man was charged with using weapons while intoxicated and domestic violence, both misdemeanors.

The police department said that officers have responded to four felonious assault domestic violence calls this month in the city that involved strangulation or a weapon.