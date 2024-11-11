Veterans receive free haircuts at Mayfield Heights senior living community

A haircut may seem like an odd way to say thank you. But when it comes to serving veterans, saying thank you in any way is a good way.

Veterans who live at The Ashton at Mayfield Heights recently received a trim if they wanted one, courtesy of Right at Home health care service and a team of barbers from Joseph’s Studio For Hair and Distinctive Kutz Barber Lounge.

“It’s super meaningful to have somebody just recognize you, to say, ‘Thank you for your service,'” Right at Home owner Shalom Plotkin said. “It only takes a second to say it, and they can tell when you mean it.”

Army veteran Gerry Albin agrees. “It makes you feel like you’re appreciated,” he said. Navy Veteran Marc Kaufman told us, “It’s a privilege and an honor to represent the United States of America in the service.”

The barbers, like Delmont Pitts, volunteered their time and their talents just in time for Veteran’s Day. “What I’m doing is giving back as well,” he said. “It was just an honor to come in here and serve the veterans.”

Plotkin, a Veteran himself, thinks this effort is a “win/win” for all involved. “Freedom isn’t free,” he said. “But sometimes a haircut could be.”