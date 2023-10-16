Veterans to march 22 miles with weighted packs on a mission of awareness

PERRY, Ohio — It may look like a walk in the park, but it's something totally different. This Veterans Day, you can help the men and women who served put one foot in front of the other, by doing the same thing yourself. News 5 anchor Rob Powers caught up with three friends, veterans and business partners, getting ready to hose their first IDEAL Tuff Rucks: March for Heroes.

“A little bit of pain for what they’ve done for us is nothing,” said Randy Myers. He’s one of the organizers of the march, which is happening on Veterans Day this year at the Lakeshore Reservation in Perry. The 22-mile walk will be weighted, with participants asked to wear 30 pounds in their packs if they weigh 150 pounds or more.

“We want it to be challenging,” Myers said. “Twenty-two miles is gonna take some work and it’s gonna take some effort that that’s a little bit we can do to help people who have sacrificed so much for us.” Twenty-two has been a significant number for years among veterans groups. A 2021 Department of Veterans Affairs report estimated 22 veterans die from suicide in the U.S. every single day. Brian Swick spent 10 years in the Army and told Rob he’s been in some low places.

“I know what veterans are dealing with,” he said. “I can’t physically go help every single one of them but just a little bit, whatever I can do to help those who have been in my shoes.” Their community is coming out in support of the mission too. Britany Hilston is signed up to join the march on Veterans Day.

“If I can walk 22 miles and honor and support them, I think that’s the least I can do,” she said. This won’t be a walk in the park. It’s designed to be challenging. The money raised will benefit the Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism. It’s where these friends feel they can make the biggest impact, step by step.

The March for Heroes is November 11 at 8:00 a.m. You can sign up to join the event until October 21. You don’t have to wear a weighted pack; you can just walk. Or you can even come with nothing more than a little support and encouragement for these participants and our veterans.