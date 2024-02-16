Vickie Johnson honored for Black History Month as Cleveland Clinic's first Chief Community Officer

CLEVELAND — As Black History Month continues, News 5 is highlighting the work of one Cleveland woman who is making a global impact in the medical field to address socioeconomic and public health concerns.

“As a young person, I would pray for enlarge my territory,” said Vickie Johnson, who’s the First Chief Community Officer at Cleveland Clinic.

Johnson said she didn’t realize this manifestation would one day become her reality when she received an offer from the Cleveland Clinic to be its first Chief Community Officer.

News 5’s Remi Murrey asked: “Now you are the first Chief Community Office, the first, a black woman?”

“I am, and there are days that I even think I’m here,” responded Johnson.

Within this role, Johnson has a lot of responsibilities, like leading the clinic to engage with every community across the clinic’s footprint to address hunger, protect children from lead poisoning and develop the local workforce.

“I thought enlarging my territory was moving from a neighborhood perspective to a city not a neighborhood to a globe,” said Johnson.

Before joining the medical center, the Cleveland native says she worked in neighborhood non-profit work for many years in positions such as the Executive Director of Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation.

During this time, Johnson worked with community partners like the Cleveland Clinic, to make life better and healthier for residents, which she said she plans to continue doing as Chief Community Officer.

“We’re going to implement this same strategy in Florida, in Akron, in Dover, Ohio, wherever we are, we’re going to engage in these meaningful conversations with the people in that community,” said Johnson.

One of Johnson’s latest accomplishments includes the opening of the Meijer Fairfax Market in an area she says had been considered a food desert.

“I painted the picture and said, 'this is the vision that Cleveland Clinic has for this community,' and I sold a vision, they said, 'OK, we’ll join you,'” said Johnson.

This work Johnson has achieved is what Chantel Wilcox says inspires her to do more as the Director of Community Health Equity to address socioeconomic and public health concerns.

“She has done an amazing job of listening to everyone and hearing what their thoughts are about community, and how they drive community. But also, being that influence, so that we can align our work and be consistent in our messaging,” said Wilcox.

Aside from Johnson’s work, she says she’s thankful for the support she’s received from her five kids and husband.

“I’m doing God’s work is the way I see it, it’s personal for me. It’s spiritual; it’s a mission. I know I’m doing good work; I’m doing what I’m supposed to do and honestly, I feel like we can’t lose,” said Johnson.