VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Plank Road Tavern in Montville

Multiple fire departments responded to Plank Road Tavern in Montville in Geauga County early Tuesday morning after the building went up in flames.

According to the Chardon Fire Department, mutual aid was called to combat the fire in the 16300 block of GAR Highway.

AirTracker 5 flew over the scene, and we saw smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters hosed the structure to knock down the fire.

It's unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started.

Firefighters are asking motorists to avoid the area. Currently, Route 6 between Route 86 and Route 528 is closed while crews work.