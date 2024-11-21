Video footage released: teens caught on camera robbing 61-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Video obtained by News 5 shows what appears to be two teens attacking a 61-year-old woman and her dog last month; one of those teens is a suspect in multiple car breaks recently, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office.

In the video, you can see a woman walking her dogs back toward her car outside the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center on Hugh Avenue near the Cleveland African American Museum.

The woman saw her car windows were broken. The teens can be seen running up to her and snatching her keys from her hand.

The woman then ran to her car and tried to fight the teens off with a taser—jumping into the car through the passenger window to try and keep them from driving off.

At one point, one of the teens, who police say is a 17-year-old, can be seen kicking one of her dogs. One of the teens can also be seen pointing a gun at the 61-year-old woman's head until she eventually lets the teens have the car.

One teen is seen taking off with the car while the other walks in another direction.

More video was released of the driver of the same vehicle trying to run over a girl a few days after the 61-year-old woman was robbed.

Prosecutors say one of the teenagers approached the girl and demanded her hat, and when she didn't give it, the teen tried to run her over several times.

News 5 learned that these are the same teenagers we told you about on Nov. 13 that were arrested in an aggravated robbery investigation.

Police said at the time, the 14-year-old was also suspected in car break-ins and thefts from a Cleveland State parking garage.

Prosecutors believe the two teens are involved in dozens of crimes.