VIDEO: Giant inflatable pumpkin 'attacks' Bay Village police officer

Halloween displays are meant to entertain, possibly scare you and give the illusion of danger. However, one such display in Bay Village took the holiday too seriously and "attacked" a police officer who responded for an errant pumpkin blocking a road.

Officers responded to the Wolf and Saddler roads area Monday evening for a giant inflatable, according to a Facebook post from the Bay Village Police Department.

Dash camera footage from an officer's police cruiser shows him nearly getting eaten as the pumpkin wrapped itself around him. Backup officers arrived a short time later, and together, they wrestled the pumpkin out of the road and returned it to its owner.

The department said, "No officers or pumpkins were harmed during the event."