VIDEO: Parma police search for man who shot at another man 3 times in parking lot

The Parma Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the man pictured above who they say allegedly shot at another man in the parking lot of RollHouse Entertainment on Brookpark Road in Parma on April 25 around 2 a.m.

According to a press release from Parma Police, they responded to RollHouse for a reported shooting and upon investigation found that the suspect was inside the business before walking outside and firing three shots at an unsuspecting victim in an apparent attempt to steal the victim's gold chain.

The department shares that the victim was "miraculously" not struck and able to flee on foot despite the close proximity between the shooter and the victim.

Surveillance cameras captured the shocking incident:

RollHouse shooting incident

The video below shows the suspect at the front desk of RollHouse prior to the incident:

Alleged shooter at front desk

Anyone with information can call the Parma Police Department non-emergency line at (440) 885-1234 or the Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (216) 252-7463. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of anyone involved in this crime. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

