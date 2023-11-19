Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan smashes guitar as Dawg Pound Captain for game against Steelers

CLEVELAND — Jim Donovan, the voice of the Browns, returned to the broadcast booth Sunday after taking time away to focus on his health—but he had another role pregame for the Browns as they took the field for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donovan stepped away from the booth in September after the season opener against the Bengals to undergo a more aggressive treatment after a leukemia relapse earlier this year. On Sunday, however, he returned to not only do play-by-play but to serve as the Dawg Pound Captain.

Just before kickoff, Donovan took the sideline and did the weekly home-game ritual of smashing a guitar in front of Browns fans.

The stadium erupted as Donovan made his way onto the stage, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd before smashing the black and gold painted guitar to fire up the crowd.

Voice of the #Browns Jim Donovan smashes the guitar for THE most electric pregame performance. pic.twitter.com/hP8EJEvgqJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 19, 2023

Donovan's return was already emotional, made even more so with his role as Dawg Pound Captain.

