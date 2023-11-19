Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan smashes guitar as Dawg Pound Captain for game against Steelers

Jim Donovan
Camryn Justice
Jim Donovan
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 13:51:56-05

CLEVELAND — Jim Donovan, the voice of the Browns, returned to the broadcast booth Sunday after taking time away to focus on his health—but he had another role pregame for the Browns as they took the field for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Donovan stepped away from the booth in September after the season opener against the Bengals to undergo a more aggressive treatment after a leukemia relapse earlier this year. On Sunday, however, he returned to not only do play-by-play but to serve as the Dawg Pound Captain.

Just before kickoff, Donovan took the sideline and did the weekly home-game ritual of smashing a guitar in front of Browns fans.

The stadium erupted as Donovan made his way onto the stage, waving and blowing kisses to the crowd before smashing the black and gold painted guitar to fire up the crowd.

Donovan's return was already emotional, made even more so with his role as Dawg Pound Captain.

RELATED: Browns announcer Jim Donovan to return to radio booth Sunday for Steelers game after medical leave

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.