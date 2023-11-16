Watch Now
Browns announcer Jim Donovan to return to radio booth Sunday for Steelers game after medical leave

Stepped away to undergo aggressive treatment after leukemia relapse earlier this year
Cleveland Browns
Jim Donoavan, center, is returning to announce the Browns game against the Steelers Sunday.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 11:28:52-05

Jim Donovan, the "Voice of the Cleveland Browns," will return to the Browns Radio Network booth on Sunday as the Browns face the Steelers in Week 11 after a medical leave.

Donovan stepped away from then booth in September after the season opener against the Bengals to undergo a more aggressive treatment after a leukemia relapse earlier this year.

Browns players, staff and many in the Northeast Ohio community expressed their support, well wishes and encouragement for Donovan after his announcement.

"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Donovan shared on X, formerly Twitter, after announcing the temporary absence.

RELATED: Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan taking medical leave for leukemia treatment

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia 23 years ago. In 2011, he had a bone marrow transplant, the Akron Beacon Journal reported earlier this year.

He has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, joining a list of local legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler and Casey Coleman.

