Browns announcer Jim Donovan to return to radio booth Sunday for Steelers game after medical leave

Jim Donovan, the "Voice of the Cleveland Browns," will return to the Browns Radio Network booth on Sunday as the Browns face the Steelers in Week 11 after a medical leave.

Donovan stepped away from then booth in September after the season opener against the Bengals to undergo a more aggressive treatment after a leukemia relapse earlier this year.

Browns players, staff and many in the Northeast Ohio community expressed their support, well wishes and encouragement for Donovan after his announcement.

"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Donovan shared on X, formerly Twitter, after announcing the temporary absence.

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia 23 years ago. In 2011, he had a bone marrow transplant, the Akron Beacon Journal reported earlier this year.

He has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, joining a list of local legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler and Casey Coleman.