Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan taking medical leave for leukemia treatment

The voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, will be taking a step away from the booth to take the next step for his treatment following a leukemia relapse earlier this year.

The Browns shared the announcement and support for their play-by-play announcer via X, formerly Twitter, following Sunday's game.

Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan announced after today's game that he'll be going on medical leave to take the next step in his treatment for leukemia.



We're wishing Jimmy all the best and can't wait to see him back in the booth soon! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/1SGZYcBp3g — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2023

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia 23 years ago. In 2011, he had a bone marrow transplant, the Akron Beacon Journal reported earlier this year.

He has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, joining a list of local legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler and Casey Coleman, says ABJ.

"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Donovan shared via the Brown's Tweet.

