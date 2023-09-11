Watch Now
Voice of the Browns Jim Donovan taking medical leave for leukemia treatment

David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns radio broadcaster Jim Donovan stands on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013 in Cleveland. The Browns won 37-24.
Posted at 9:23 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 21:23:49-04

The voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, will be taking a step away from the booth to take the next step for his treatment following a leukemia relapse earlier this year.

The Browns shared the announcement and support for their play-by-play announcer via X, formerly Twitter, following Sunday's game.

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia 23 years ago. In 2011, he had a bone marrow transplant, the Akron Beacon Journal reported earlier this year.

He has been the voice of the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, joining a list of local legends such as Gib Shanley, Nev Chandler and Casey Coleman, says ABJ.

"I promise I'll be a listener, and I'll be back as soon as I can," Donovan shared via the Brown's Tweet.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns radio announcer Jim Donovan resuming leukemia treatment

