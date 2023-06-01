Cleveland Browns radio announcer Jim Donovan resuming leukemia treatment

The voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan, announced he is undergoing treatment following a leukemia relapse.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Donovan made the announcement on WKYC's show "Front Row" Wednesday.

Donovan said that "concerns started to showcase themselves about a year-and-a-half ago," the ABJ reported. He's been receiving chemotherapy since, and he plans to continue voicing the Browns while undergoing treatment.

Donovan was diagnosed with leukemia 23 years ago. In 2011, he had a bone marrow transplant, the ABJ reported.

The Browns' play-by-play announcer said that he plans to work as much as his body will allow while focusing on his health.

"There are going to be periods of time where I might not be with you. That might be for a day, might be for a longer period of time. We'll just have to see how the treatment plan goes and see how I react to it all of this," Donovan said. "And I'll be there when I can or as much as I can. But right now, duty calls and the duty is I have to get better. I plan on getting better, and I think that everything right now is pointing in a positive way

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement about Donovan's announcement:

“Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with Jim and his family right now in this difficult time. There is no better representative of the Cleveland Browns. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We’re all behind Jim and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team and continuing to call our games during the season.”

You can read more at the Akron Beacon Journal.

