Volunteer disaster relief teams doing heavy lifting for residents following NEO tornado outbreak

BROOK PARK — Many residents are still recovering from severe storms that brought five tornadoes and a macroburst to Northeast Ohio on Aug. 6.

"God calls us to be servants, and that's what we are," said Samuel Fannin, a volunteer with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief. "We're servants."

Last week, the group served hundreds of meals each day at the Michael Zone Recreation Center from its mobile kitchen.

This week, volunteers have been tacking tree removal at the homes of residents who are desperate for help.

"More than half of the people we're interacting with are widows that don't have the ability to deal with what they're dealing with," said John Heading, Ohio SBC Disaster Relief Director. "Bringing help, hope and healing to people affected by disaster… that's our mission.

Wednesday, Heading and volunteers were in Brook Park, cutting fallen trees and hauling pieces to the curb at several homes.

Heading said it's a blessing to know their efforts lift physical and financial burdens for people as they navigate recovery.

"We truly believe that, as believers, as Christians, that we're to emulate what Christ did, to show compassion to people in need," Heading said.

Donna Skeens saw the team working at one of her neighbor's homes, which sparked a conversation. It led the team to her property to help clean up her backyard.

"Basically a huge 30-foot branch fell down, fell on my backyard, hit the fence, broke the fence, and it was a disaster," Skeens said.

She had been looking for help but was having trouble.

"I called a couple tree companies. They haven't come out yet," Skeens said. "And all of us neighbors, we've all talked, and we've all had issues and it's amazing. I just can't believe they (SBC Disaster Relief) came and did this for free."

Skeens said she planned to donate to the organization.

"You guys are lifesavers," I told Fannin.

He responded, "Well It's a benefit both ways. We're able to help them, and it helps us. It's encouraging us to help other people, and it's just fulfilling."

Fannin works full-time as a heavy equipment operator in Galena, Ohio, but has volunteered with SBC Disaster Relief for more than two decades. Wednesday was his birthday.

"We're supposed to went to the Clippers game today, but you know, my wife and kids will have fun and I know that they wish I was there too, but this is a lot more important," Fannin said.

As volunteers hit different communities, local, state and federal officials continue damage assessments in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Summit and Trumbull counties, where Gov. Mike Dewine declared a state of emergency.

"It enables an ability for counties and states to potentially accelerate emergency procurement," said Cuyahoga County Emergency Manager Mark Christie.

Christie said it will be weeks before they know if residents impacted by the severe storms will be eligible for individual federal assistance.

"The criteria to qualify for that type of program… it's pretty stringent. It's determined by the state and federal governments. We're not seeing that type of damage in our area yet," Christie said.

Meanwhile, at the end of each job, the SBC Disaster Team, with permission, says a prayer with the residents they help.

The Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management has partnered with several volunteer groups and nonprofits to help bring assistance to those who need help.

A hotline has been established for residents to call if they need help moving trees or yard debris. That number is 330-208-9761.

Residents can also find help by calling 2-1-1 or clicking here.