Voters could decide on sales tax increase to support Lorain Co. Sheriff's Office

ELYRIA, Ohio — Lorain County voters could decide on a new funding stream that would generate nearly $14 million for the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. The County Commission is poised to approve a ballot measure proposing a 0.25% sales tax increase.

“We feel if we can be proactive, that’s what we’re going to be,” Lorain County Commissioner Dave Moore told News 5.

On Tuesday, the County Commission approved revised language in a resolution to add a measure to the November ballot. It proposes raising the county’s sales tax rate from 6.5% to 6.75%.

If it passes, the increase would bring in 25 cents for every $100 spent in the county and generate an estimated $13.7 million annually for the Sheriff’s Office.

“If the sales tax is specific just for our law enforcement, we feel it could get more support from the public,” Moore said.

The increase would restore the tax that was eliminated in 2020. Moore said pandemic relief money helped fill the resulting funding gap. But after the expiration of that assistance, the county will face a $5-$8 million budget deficit.

He believes the new sales tax revenue would relieve pressure on the county’s budget and give the sheriff’s office funding not tied to the approval of county leaders.

“Once politics gets involved, then budgets get cut. And that’s what we’re trying to avoid for the sheriff,” Moore said. “That would alleviate the pressure on our general fund and I believe people are going see that money’s not going to be wasted.”

Lorain County currently has one of the lowest sales tax rates in the country. A 0.25% increase would put it on par with neighboring Erie and Medina Counties. At 8%, Cuyahoga County has one of the state’s highest sales tax rates.

Moore said the relatively modest increase could be another selling point to voters. But some argue the current economic circumstances leave little appetite for raising taxes.

“Burdening the citizens with more tax, even for a good cause, may not be the answer, especially when the timing is wrong,” said Lorain County voter Ossama Lashin.

He pointed out that recent property tax increases have put a strain on many Lorain County residents. Others agreed that rising mortgage rates and inflation make them hesitant to support any tax increase.

“A lot of people are struggling. So we don’t need more taxes,” said voter Shelly Johns.

Public hearings are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on July 22 and 9:30 a.m. on July 25 on the fourth floor of the Lorain County Administrative Building.

The Sheriff’s Office and county leaders said they also plan to do outreach to educate the public about the need for the sales tax revenue.

The Board of Commissioners is also considering a bond issue to help fund a new Lorain County jail.