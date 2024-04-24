VOTES NEEDED: Check out this educator in the running for America's Favorite Teacher

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At Cleveland Heights High School, Leatrice Clark is in the running for America’s Favorite Teacher.

She’s currently in first place out of 10 teachers in her group, which Karim Azzam said isn’t a surprise.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity. I’m very excited for her, and I feel as if she has the stamina to be America’s favorite teacher because that’s my favorite teacher,” said Azzam, a senior at Cleveland Heights High School.

Azzam and students like Eryn Jones, tell News 5 it’s been a privilege to have Ms. Clark as their Honors Biology teacher.

“She feels like a family member almost. Like I really, really love Ms. Clark,” said Jones, a freshman at Cleveland Heights High School.

This love, patience and care is something both students and Principal Dr. Brandon Towns are hopeful will help Clark bring home the title as America’s Favorite Teacher on June 7th.

“I am never shocked by those who find themselves getting the appreciation that a lot of us deserve, but none more deserving than Ms. Clark,” said Towns.

The online competition is a part of Colossal’s nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need, while also giving back to Teach for America.

“That got me even more interested, and so I filled out the application,” said Leatrice Clark.

Clark said she almost didn’t apply after she began second guessing herself.

But then one day, she said she gained the courage to submit a video for her chance to win.

Once she sent the recording to her friends and family, Clark said the support left her speechless when she went from last place to first place in just one day.

“To see so many of my former students support me, now just with free votes, but monetary donations in my honor, is absolutely amazing,” said Clark.

Now with her eyes set on earning this recognition ahead of retiring after 34 years, Clark is asking the community to support her so she can win a trip to Hawaii, a feature in Reader’s Digest and win $25,000, which she plans to give back to help bring more educators into the field.

“For me to win such an honor, I would love to share it with other educators who work just as hard as I do,” said Clark.

Clark has to make it past the top five, quarter finals, semi-finals and then become a finalist before the competition ends on May 30th.

To help her win, you can support Clark by voting for her through free votes or monetary donations in her name, which will help increase her number of votes and chances to win.

Click this link here for more information.