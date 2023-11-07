Wandering dog rescued after being stuck on riverbed

PAINESVILLE — A dog in Painesville is safe after being rescued from a riverbed Tuesday morning.

The dog, Midnight, was first spotted by Painesville Police Lieutenant Toby Burgett. He called in the Painesville Fire Department to help.

Dan Martin, a local fisherman, saw the rescue happening and offered his boat.

Martin, Lieutenant Burgett and Fire Captain Bob Mrosko crossed the river to get to Midnight.

Midnight was shaking and tired but the rescue team says was found overall okay.

After getting safely to shore, Painesville Police ran the dog tag number and found Midnight's owner. The owner told the team that Midnight is an older dog that just wandered away from home.