Want to see how Malley's makes chocolate-covered strawberries?

CLEVELAND — For nearly a century, Malley’s Chocolates has been a household name in Northeast Ohio.

This year marks a milestone as the company celebrates 90 years in business.

Founded in 1935 by Albert “Mike” Malley, the company started as a small chocolate shop in Lakewood, Ohio.

Malley borrowed $500 and rented a small store and living quarters at Lewis Drive and Madison Avenue.

Today, Malley’s Chocolates has grown but remains a family-owned company, now run by Mike and Bill Malley, who are often seen at their headquarters in Brookpark.

The company now has 18 stores.

“The chocolate is the same,” Mike Malley said when asked what has been a constant for the last 90 years.

The secret to success? Malley says it's enjoying what you do.

“It’s a lot of fun. You know, chocolate is supposed to be fun. I think that’s really what’s kind of propelled the family and the vision,” Malley said.

The company expects to sell around 28,000 boxes of strawberries this Valentine's Day. Chocolate-covered grapes have also been a big hit.

A million strawberries will make it down their chocolate assembly line for the occasion, a venture they started just days ago since it is a perishable item.