Warrensville Hts. man pleads not guilty in shooting death of Amanda Williams

CLEVELAND — Tirrell Edwards pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in the shooting death of Amanda Williams.

During his arraignment at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center, the attorney for the Williams family, Ian Freeman, along with Williams’ mom, daughter and son, presented before Judge John Russo with the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Freeman reasoned for a higher bond out of what Freeman says are concerns for the family’s safety.

“That’s a grave concern to them because while he’s going through, and again, entitled to all of his rights, they’re also going through the grief and so forth should not have to also wonder if he’s going to show up at their home,” said Attorney Ian Freeman.

On the other side, the defense argued before Judge Russo, claiming their defendant is not a flight risk.

“I don’t think there’s anything in his history that will suggest he's a risk to anybody, and he’s demonstrated that he’s going to come and comply with every order,” said the Defense Attorney for Edwards.

Russo continued the bond hearing until Wednesday morning.

But he did make the following judgment.

“I’m going to go ahead and set the recommendation of $1 million cash property, no contact with the victim’s family. I’ll also order court supervisor release with the GPS inclusion/exclusion,” said Russo.

After his ruling, family, friends and supporters of Amanda Williams joined Freeman to express their reaction to the judge’s decision.

“I think it’s going to be a long process. We’re going to take it one day at a time. The bond that was requested today was in fact imposed by Judge Russo, so we’re pleased about that. We know there’s a tomorrow, and we’ll be ready for tomorrow,” said Freeman.

While Freeman says the next steps will be difficult for Williams’ family and friends, he tells News 5 there is some relief.

“All we can do is try to get the best or the most that you can, but it’s never going to be justice. But the process of at least getting to a place of accountability was a relief for all of us,” said Freeman.