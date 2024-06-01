WATCH: Concerns are raised after handling of Canton Police K-9 on man

CANTON, Ohio — Some community members say they’re fed up after a newly released bodycam video from the police department shows what some are calling a disturbing encounter after the deployment of a Canton Police K-9.

“The fact that they had the nerve to do something like that knowing they’re under pressure about the Frank Tyson, they don’t care,” said Community Activist Deladeaye Early.

Police were initially on scene for a traffic stop, but the bodycam video starts after that incident.

In bodycam video released by Canton Police Thursday, the recording shows an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of 16th St. NW just before 9 p.m.

In a report, an officer says a man threatened a police dog.

That’s when one Canton officer says, “I’m about to put this guy in custody.”

Officers approach the man in the white shirt to place him under arrest. Then, the video shows officers taking him to the ground before a K-9 dog is deployed onto him.

“Stop resisting. Stop resisting. Stop resisting,” said one Canton police officer.

In the video, the dog is attacking the man for nearly 20 seconds before the dog stops.

Some, like Deladeaye Early say it's especially upsetting as the community is still grieving the loss of Frank Tyson, who died in Canton Police custody last month.

“You would’ve thought they would’ve been more on eggshells because they’re still getting investigated for that,” said Early.

Meanwhile, National Law Enforcement Procedures and Security Expert Tim Dimoff offers this perspective.

“If the arresting officers and or the canine officer perceived that this was resistance and or that the subject was attempting to get away from the officers, then it would be appropriate for the canine to be utilized,” said Dimoff.

In a press release sent to News 5 on Friday, Canton Police says the chief is aware of the situation and the involved K-9 officer, Police Lieutenant Nicholas Casto, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

But, Early says this isn’t enough.

“He’s on vacation. He gets paid to go do what he wants to do now in the summertime. That’s not a punishment,” said Early.

“Once we have the arresting officers and the canine officers’ perception of what they think was taking place and their reason for utilizing the canine, I think we can objectively look at this and make a better assessment of whether it was proper or improper,” said Dimoff.

The Canton Police Department says it plans to release additional information on the incident as it becomes available.