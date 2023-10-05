'Emergency Situation' — Authorities search for 17-year-old suspect wanted for Cleveland homicide, other crimes

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced Thursday during a news conference that local and federal law enforcement agencies are looking for a 17-year-old suspect wanted for multiple shootings and a homicide.

You can watch the news conference below: WARNING — The video contains graphic content.

"In my six years as your Cuyahoga County prosecutor, I've never had to have an event like this where we are seeking the public's help in finding an individual and particularly an individual, who in this case is a juvenile," O'Malley said.

According to the prosecutor, circumstances over the last two days "necessitated" the news conference "because of the danger this individual poses to our community and also because of the danger I believe he is in," O'Malley said.

The teen, Antonio Baker, is a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man last month.

O'Malley called finding the teen an "emergency situation."

Police have released the suspect's identity even though he is a minor because they believe that he is armed and dangerous and that his life may be in danger from other individuals as he is a gunshot victim.

"We do not normally disseminate juvenile information, but we are absolutely concerned for the public's safety," O'Malley said. "We need the public's cooperation, and we need to locate him or it is very likely there will be more individuals in the city of Cleveland who will lose their lives, or in fact, Mr. Baker may lose his life."

Baker is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated murder. He has three active warrants out for his arrest.

"Antonio is a danger to the public," O'Malley said.

The teen is involved in four active cases with law enforcement.

Authorities say that the teen stole a gun in March and bragged about it on social media. On Aug. 7, he shot a person three times in the abdomen. On Aug. 20, he shot another individual six times in the back. On Sept. 20, Baker and two others, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old, shot at a person riding a bicycle, killing him; the entire incident was captured on surveillance camera footage. Police say an "assault weapon" was used in the killing. The 18-year-old has been located and arrested.

Baker was shot on Aug. 2 and went to a nearby hospital for treatment but left when police arrived.

Authorities said that while searching for Baker, they learned the 15-year-old involved in the homicide case with Baker had been shot and killed Wednesday night. O'Malley said the investigation continues, but the circumstances "highlight the fact that we need to get Antonio Baker off the street before he is either shot or kills somebody."

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said that reward money is being offered for information leading to Baker's arrest. Authorities said he may be in the Outhwaite, Arbor Park neighborhood. Cleveland Police and the U.S. Marshals have officers out looking for him.

"The opportunity is yours right now to self-surrender. Make it easy for everybody, including your own family," Elliot said regarding Baker. "I will stress this again to Antonio Baker, personally — Turn yourself in. Go to your local police department."

Anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4WANTED.