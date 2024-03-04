A jury returned a guilty verdict late Monday afternoon in the murder trial of Amanda Williams. Her fiancé, Tirrell Edwards, of Warrensville Heights, was accused of killing her last October but has claimed self-defense since the shooting.

You can watch the verdict announcement in the player below:

Tirrell Edwards found guilty of murder in Amanda Williams trial

Edwards was found guilty on five of six counts:



Not guilty of aggravated murder

Guilty of two counts of murder

Guilty of two counts of felonious assault

Guilty of domestic violence

Warrensville Heights Police responded to Williams’ house late on the evening of Oct. 9, 2023, for a reported domestic incident. Officers found the 46-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. They detained Edwards for questioning, and he was later released when the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office found insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime.

After several weeks of outcry from family, friends and community members, a grand jury indicted Edwards on charges in early November. He turned himself in to authorities the following day.

RELATED: Warrensville Heights man on trial for death of fiancée Amanda Williams claiming self-defense

Friday was a pivotal day in the courtroom, as Edwards took the stand in his defense, claiming Williams lunged at him with a knife that night. He told the jury when he shot her, he had no choice.

RELATED: Man accused of murdering fiancée takes the stand