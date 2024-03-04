Tirrell Edwards found guilty of murder in Amanda Williams trial

A jury returned a guilty verdict late Monday afternoon in the murder trial of Amanda Williams. Her fiancé, Tirrell Edwards, of Warrensville Heights, was accused of killing her last October but has claimed self-defense since the shooting.
You can watch the verdict announcement in the player below:
Edwards was found guilty on five of six counts:
- Not guilty of aggravated murder
- Guilty of two counts of murder
- Guilty of two counts of felonious assault
- Guilty of domestic violence
Warrensville Heights Police responded to Williams’ house late on the evening of Oct. 9, 2023, for a reported domestic incident. Officers found the 46-year-old unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. They detained Edwards for questioning, and he was later released when the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office found insufficient evidence to charge him with a crime.
After several weeks of outcry from family, friends and community members, a grand jury indicted Edwards on charges in early November. He turned himself in to authorities the following day.
RELATED: Warrensville Heights man on trial for death of fiancée Amanda Williams claiming self-defense
Friday was a pivotal day in the courtroom, as Edwards took the stand in his defense, claiming Williams lunged at him with a knife that night. He told the jury when he shot her, he had no choice.
RELATED: Man accused of murdering fiancée takes the stand