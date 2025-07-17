WATCH: The Euclid Beach Arch is on the move

The City of Cleveland is relocating the historic Euclid Beach Park arch this morning to protect it from being struck by cars again and to make way for roadwork on East 159th Street.

It's part of an $800,000 effort to protect and restore the arch.

Moving the arch also will allow the city to redo East 159th Street and the pitted concrete that runs beneath it, leading to a cluster of lakefront apartment buildings.

