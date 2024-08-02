Watch Now
Water main break in Bay Village shuts down portion of Bradley Road

If you live in Bay Village or travel through the city, you'll need to plan an alternate route if you take Bradley Road; part of it is closed due to a water main break.

Water main break - road closed

The break is on Bradley Road, just north of Wolf Road.

Cleveland Water said the leak is on a 12-inch water main. The department said they have a supervisor and investigator at the break, and crews are on the way to repair it.

No property damage was reported.

The Bay Village City School District said there will be no extracurricular athletics, activities or practices today. Additionally, no Normandy Reading Camp either. The Class of 2024 yearbook pick-up is still happening at the high school.

The City of Westlake said it is aware of water pressure issues for residents in the northern part of Westlake due to the water main break.

