Water main break in East Cleveland alters morning commute

A water main break on Euclid and Shaw Avenue occurred Wednesday evening in the City of East Cleveland, according to the East Cleveland Police Department.

Authorities say crews are working to fix the flooding in the area.

East Cleveland Police Department Water main break East Cleveland

Dispatchers told News 5 the area will be closed for Thursday morning's commute.

Cleveland Water PIO told News 5 that an inspector was on the scene and said there are no boil advisories.

"Currently there is a major water main break near Euclid Avenue and Shaw. Please advise motorists to avoid the area." Acting Chief Kenneth Lundy said. "The Water Department is currently on scene and water has been shut off."

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes.