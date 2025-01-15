Wayne County Sheriff's Office using new tech to find residents who wander off

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has technology designed to protect some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.

Project Lifesaver is a device that helps track individuals who may wander due to conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, or developmental disorders.

It provides an added layer of security and peace of mind for families who worry about loved ones wandering off. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office now has someone trained to use the technology on every shift.

“Every single one of our shift sergeants at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are trained operators on the Project Lifesaver program,” Lt. Ben Rubenstein with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division said.

Sami Candel, who works at Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation, is already welcoming the program. She said the risk of residents wandering off is a constant concern.

“I mean, it’s extremely important. Anyone getting out who doesn’t have the cognitive capabilities to come back on their own. You’re looking at exposure, death, them getting hit by a car, them not taking their medications,” Candel said.

The device, suitable for young and older individuals, uses radio frequency instead of relying on cellphone towers, which can be unreliable in some areas.

Each participant receives a unique radio channel connected to their bracelet.

The bracelet is waterproof and can be worn all the time.

Trained deputies handle the battery changes every 60 days, using the visits to ensure the device functions properly and to check in with the user.

“It allows us to establish a rapport with the client,” Lt. Rubenstein said.

If someone wearing the device goes missing, the sheriff’s department can deploy dogs, drones, and other tools alongside Project Lifesaver to locate the individual as quickly as possible.

Candel said the added layer of protection is reassuring.

“I think that’s amazing. It’s very, very needed. You definitely don’t want to hear something on the news of somebody leaving their home and passing away when it could’ve been— not prevented—but you have this technology,” she said.

The sheriff’s office acknowledges there are costs associated with registering for a device but notes that the Wayne County Special Projects Fund offers financial assistance to those who qualify.

For more information, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.