'We are really excited': Local cannabis companies react to passage of Issue 2

CLEVELAND — It was a long road to get here for supporters, but now their goal is a reality.

Recreational marijuana is legal, and the work to expand begins.

"Today I have received over 50 calls on one phone, 100 on another, text messages from strangers, friends, and acquaintances congratulating us,” said Ariane Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest of Ohio.

Kirkpatrick and Amonica Davis are the CEO and COOs of Harvest of Ohio, headquartered in Cleveland.

Their medical cannabis company, which already has three locations in Central Ohio, will now get three more licenses, and they hope to expand their reach to Cleveland.

"We are really excited about expanding our customer base right now; we have served 25,000 medicinal patients in the state of Ohio, and with recreational becoming legal, that’s going to expand those numbers exponentially," said Davis.

On top of that, the women say they'll likely double their staff.

“My staff has been answering phone calls all day, emails, I’ve been running around just trying to cater to everyone’s interests,” said Kevin Green, Vice President of the Cleveland School of Cannabis.

Green said enrollment has already been lit, but with Ohioans voting to approve the measure of legalizing recreational weed, he's prepping for interest in the industry to skyrocket.

“Since day one, we’ve had so many different individuals who want to come to school, and the biggest barrier is really always cost, so the great thing that we’re going to be able to do now is extend our programs to more people," said Green.