'We believe there may be more victims': Alleged serial rapist indicted by Cuyahoga County grand jury

A man accused of sexually assaulting three women between the ages of 26 and 35 at a Cleveland hotel was indicted earlier this month by a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

According to Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, the defendant, Michael Mann, 52, is charged with five counts of rape, three counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted rape and one count of gross sexual imposition. He was indicted on Nov. 5.

Authorities say that between May 1, 2021, and March 31, 2023, Mann allegedly messaged multiple women online using the aliases "Rick," "Rico," "Ricardo," or "R," and offered them thousands of dollars to come to Cleveland to work as a server at a private event or poker game.

When the women traveled to Cleveland, he would allegedly demand money for a hotel room deposit and then "isolate the women and sexually assault them," O'Malley said.

Authorities said they believe there may be other victims.

“Michael Mann is a disgusting individual who preyed on innocent women who were responding to employment opportunities,” said O’Malley. “He is currently in custody and has been indicted on several counts, including rape and kidnapping. We believe there may be additional victims. I urge anyone who believes they are a victim to please come forward and contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5726.”