'We don’t have anywhere else to go': Homeless encampment shut down in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A homeless encampment site in Akron is now being cleaned up.

This comes after the city said it received numerous complaints from a next-door business of break ins and excessive trash.

But now, those living in the area said they’re confused about where to go next.

“Build something where we can be there. Everybody has their issues, but they did a lot for me, and I learned a lot from the situation and you’re trying to rip family apart and I don’t believe in that,” said Nessa.

For the last several months, Nessa said she, her old man, and her dog, Cocoa, lived at the homeless encampment site on East Crosier Street and Sweitzer Avenue in Akron, where she said she found community and even help to stop using drugs.

I asked her about what the city told her.

“We had to go, and like my old man’s a vet. Like we don’t have anywhere else to go, and the city’s not working with us,” said Nessa.

When News 5 reached out to Akron, Communications Director Stephanie Marsh sent us a statement that said the city received numerous complaints from the business next door about break-ins and excessive trash.

Marsh said the Nuisance Division posted a 72-hour notice on Tuesday, April, for the residents to remove all personal belongings by Friday morning so the city could begin cleaning up the area.

“They don’t care. We’re supposed to have each other’s back and they just throw us away like we’re garbage,” said Nessa. “If the city would actually give us some way to clean it up, we could do that, but the city doesn’t want to work with us.”

Marsh said Community Support Services has been aware of this encampment and has offered services and assistance to those living in the area, which she said some people refused on Friday.

But she said the city still encourages people to reach out.

Meanwhile, Nessa said she wants to see more from Akron.

“Try to be a little bit more kind-hearted and help people that’s down. Stop kicking them when they’re down because you got people out here who fights for your country that’s living on these streets and you guys throw them away like garbage,” said Nessa.

When News 5 spoke with Nessa on Friday, we did see someone in the community dropping off a sleeping bag and other helpful resources for Nessa and her family.

Below is the full statement from Marsh:

We have received numerous complaints from the adjacent business about break-ins as well as complaints regarding the excessive trash at this site. Community Support Services has been aware of this encampment and has offered services and assistance to all the individuals who have been residing here. Due to concerns about the break-ins as well as the public nuisance created by the build up of trash, the Nuisance Division posted Tuesday, April 1 with 72 hour notice to remove all personal belongings. The remaining persons at this property this morning unfortunately refused services from CSS. Everyone remaining at the property this morning was given additional time today to remove personal belongings. The Nuisance Division, with contractors and the assistance of Akron Police, spent the entire day today removing litter, soiled and unsanitary abandoned trash, tires, burn pits, scrap, organic waste, boats, and other illegally dumped materials from the site. The city strongly encourages and recommends that anyone in need reach out to CSS through the contact information they were given or call 2-1-1 to get connected to assistance and resources.

Stephanie Marsh, Akron Communications Director