1,500 kids in Cleveland are being poisoned a year, some in "lead safe" homes

CLEVELAND — Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday that Cleveland is addressing its lead contamination problems following the release of new data from the Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Cleveland ranks among the worst in the nation for lead poisoning.

Nearly 90% of the city’s homes were built before 1978, the year lead-based paints were banned for residential use.

"Everyone's got lead paint, and unless you do an abatement, it's just under multiple layers of non-led paint," Rob Fischer, a professor at Case Western Reserve University and the director of the Center on Poverty and Community Development, said.

This has left thousands of homes across Cleveland filled with hazardous lead, posing significant risks to the city's children.

In July, News 5 covered Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) leaders being grilled by Cleveland City Council for its failure to report lead poisoning cases in children and other violations.

Recent reports from the CDPH indicate that 1,500 children are still being poisoned by lead every year.

"That number dropped in a big way from 2005 to 2018 but has really leveled off over the last five years," said Cleveland Director of Public Health Dr. Dave Margolius. "That's not good enough for us."

These numbers are leveling off despite efforts to address the issue through local initiatives like the Lead Safe Certification Program, launched in 2019.

The program, designed to certify rental properties as "lead safe," has proven insufficient in eliminating the problem, with some certified homes still exposing children to dangerous lead levels.

11 children of the 1,500 marked as having high levels of lead lived in homes marked lead safe.

“Up to 25 percent of our incoming kindergarteners have experienced at least one elevated blood lead level test, and the reality is we have not gotten this problem under control,” Rebecca Maurer, Councilperson for Ward 12, said.

"When you look at cities like Detroit, Toledo, anywhere in Michigan including Flint we have worse higher lead poisoning cases right here in the city of Cleveland than anywhere else," she added.

Darrick Wade knows all too well the tragic consequences of lead exposure.

His son, Demetrius, died in 2007 after a lifelong battle with lead poisoning complications.

Wade vividly recalls the suffering his son endured.

"Just watching his body deteriorate. It hurts me to this day," Wade said.

“It’s very devastating. It’s very emotional. You feel like you’re not able to help your child.”

Lead poisoning often goes unnoticed in its early stages, but over time, it can cause serious health problems, especially in young children.

According to health experts, parents should watch for the following symptoms of lead poisoning in children:

Developmental delays: Slower physical or mental development, including delays in speech and learning abilities.

Irritability: Unexplained mood changes, excessive crying, or a short temper.

Loss of appetite and weight loss: A sudden decline in eating habits and noticeable weight loss without another clear cause.

Fatigue: Unusual tiredness, even after adequate sleep.

Abdominal pain: Stomach aches, nausea, and vomiting.

Hearing loss: Unexplained hearing difficulties.

Seizures: In extreme cases, lead poisoning can cause seizures or unconsciousness.

Because these symptoms can mimic other health conditions, lead poisoning is often difficult to diagnose without a blood test.

Health officials urge parents to have their children tested for lead, especially if they live in homes built before 1978 or in neighborhoods with known lead hazards.

In response to the latest findings from the CDPH, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has vowed to make the lead poisoning crisis a top priority.

He acknowledges that, despite efforts over the last several years, the city is still struggling to protect its children from this dangerous toxin.

He emphasized the urgent need to reevaluate the city’s approach to lead safety.

One of the biggest hurdles in combating lead poisoning is the cost of abating homes.

Lead abatement, which involves removing or sealing lead-based paint and other contaminated materials, can cost upwards of $70,000 per property.

Federal funds and state grants are available to help with these costs, including a significant grant for replacing windows and doors in high-risk homes, which are major sources of lead dust.

Still, the challenge lies in actually getting the work done.

A shortage of contractors, particularly those willing to operate in Cleveland’s hardest-hit neighborhoods, has slowed the city's ability to spend allocated funds and complete abatement projects.

“We’re not spending that money quickly enough. We’re having trouble finding contractors and people willing to do the work in the places that need it most,” Dr. Margolius says.

The impact of lead poisoning extends far beyond immediate health concerns.

Rob Fischer, a professor at Case Western Reserve University and the director of the Center on Poverty and Community Development, has conducted studies on the long-term effects of lead exposure in Cleveland children.

His research shows that lead-poisoned children face a range of challenges as they grow older.

“We followed kids from Cleveland who were lead-poisoned compared to kids who were tested and not poisoned,” Fischer explained.

“We saw those lead-poisoned kids at every point in the academic system, and they showed up more frequently in child welfare services, juvenile justice, homeless services, and adult jail.”

Lead poisoning, Fischer says, creates a ripple effect that permeates various aspects of a child’s life, limiting educational opportunities and contributing to future involvement with social services and the criminal justice system.

This underscores the need for comprehensive solutions to the lead crisis, not only to protect children’s health but also to improve their futures.

In light of these findings, Mayor Bibb announced on Friday that Cleveland would be adopting a new strategy to fight lead poisoning, focusing on more rigorous risk assessments, abatement, and faster removal of lead hazards.

The mayor acknowledged that the current Lead-Safe Certification Program, which only guarantees a property’s safety for two years, relies on clearance examinations performed at a specific point in time.

However, these short-term fixes, such as cleaning and painting, can deteriorate quickly, leaving children exposed to harmful levels of lead.

“Our programs must offer families assurances that a property is lead safe,” said Emily Collins, a senior advisor to Mayor Bibb on the project, in a press release. “Following a lead hazard control plan from a certified risk assessor is the only way to systematically reduce the risk of harmful lead exposure in homes built before 1978.”

The city is also working with Cleveland City Council and the Lead Safe Coalition to revise the existing lead safety ordinance, providing clearer guidelines for property owners and tenants about potential lead hazards and how to address them.

As part of the mayor's new initiative, the Department of Community Development is expanding efforts to replace lead-contaminated windows and doors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Building and Housing is targeting properties with visible lead hazards, such as peeling paint, through the code enforcement provisions of the city’s Residents First initiative.

“The latest reports from the health department highlight the need to transition from interim controls to more permanent and reliable solutions to keep kids safe from the hazards of lead at home,” said Sally Martin O'Toole, Cleveland’s Director of Building and Housing, in a media release.

“This will be an iterative process, and my team will work closely with landlords to meet them where they are, clarify what is required, and work with them on a plan to ensure their units are truly lead safe.”

Dr. Margolius says he agrees we should be moving toward permanent fixes.

"If this were a problem affecting wealthy kids in the suburbs, it would be clear that the solution would be to get the lead all the way out, Dr. Margolius says. "We've got to take that same approach here in the city of Cleveland."

City officials are moving quickly to address the crisis, with a public hearing on lead safety scheduled for Monday.

The hearing is expected to gather input from residents, health experts, and local leaders as the city crafts its revised plan to tackle lead poisoning.

For families like Darrick Wade’s, the renewed focus brings hope that future generations of Cleveland children will not suffer the same fate as his son.

“If that problem is addressed now, then that’s better for the community at large, better for the children, their health, and the safety of the community,” Wade said.