2 proposals vie for future of Midway Mall

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two different proposals both promise to reimagine a declining shopping mall and reinvigorate the surrounding community. The Lorain County Port Authority has narrowed down its choices to redevelop the Midway Mall in Elyria.

“We’re moving closer to figuring out what’s going to happen with it,” said Port Authority director Jim Miller. “The whole point of the project was to redevelop the mall.”

The Port Authority received four submissions when it put out a request for proposals (RFP). Miller said the agency’s board of directors identified several priorities when narrowing down the options.

“[We were looking at] jobs, economic development to the area, and how it could spur more economic development,” he said.

The finalist proposals come from Industrial Commercial Properties (IPC) and the Center for Food Innovation (CFI).

INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES

ICP is touting its experience and knowledge of the Midway Mall site. In 2022, it received positive feedback for a proposal to turn the site into a health, wellness, and industrial innovation park.

The Cleveland-based company already owns the former Best Buy portion of the mall building and adjacent land outside of the mall ring road. It previously owned the former Sears and Dillard’s properties before the county purchased the majority of the mall in 2023. ICP has transformed other declining properties into business and industrial parks throughout Ohio and Michigan.

Industrial Commercial Properties

It presents two ideas for consideration.

A multi-tenant business park would use the existing mall building and preserve viable retail and restaurants in the area. ICP said the project would require an approximately $30 million investment and would generate an estimated 400-500 jobs while also providing a “mutual fund” of diverse companies for the community.

ICP’s other idea is a ground-up new development that would require the mall to be demolished and a new industrial facility to be built for a single tenant. A significantly larger investment of at least $100 million would be needed and ICP said additional economic assistance via incentives may also be necessary for the project.

THE CENTER FOR FOOD INNOVATION

Newly launched non-profit the Center for Food Innovation is proposing a starkly different idea. It wants to turn the mall into a mixed-use year-round agricultural center called “The Garden.”

The Center for Food Innovation

CFI said the regional food cluster would include controlled environment farms, research and development incubators, and a local food market. Additionally, The Garden would offer mixed-use business and residential space, as well as an area for community gatherings.

The project is estimated to cost at least $320 million. If CFI meets its stated goal of producing 25% of the region’s food, it estimates it could generate over 27,000 jobs and increase regional output by $4.2 billion.

A DECLINING PROPERTY

Following the trend of many malls nationwide, the Midway Mall has been losing tenants and revenue for years.

“There was always restaurants and every store was open when I was a kid. When I hit about 15, everything started closing down,” said Andrew Graham of his time growing up in Elyria.

In 2016, the mall was losing so much money the city commissioned a study, hoping to attract a developer to reinvest in the property. It came as Americans were spending their time and money differently than in years past.

“Everybody wants to order online and have it delivered to their house,” Graham said.

A FUTURE OPPORTUNITY

While the mall is becoming increasingly empty, some see it as full of potential.

“I think this could be an engine, a business engine for the entire area,” said Chris Hirschler, who lives in Lorain County and frequents one of the remaining restaurants in the mall.

The Lorain County Port Authority will seek public input on the proposals before moving forward.

“I just want to know - what do they think about the project? Do they think this is something that would be good in Elyria, that would be good in this location?” said Miller.

Some said they just want to see anything fill the space many consider as Lorain County’s “front porch.”

“It would be better than looking like a giant eyesore. And that’s all it’s really turned into,” said Graham.

Others told News 5 they’re looking forward to a new opportunity bringing an economic boost to the area.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening. And I think as this gets transformed it will only benefit everyone,” said Hirschler.

On Thursday, February 15 the prospective developers will hold a community meeting at the Midway Mall food court to discuss the proposals. It’s happening from 6-8 p.m.