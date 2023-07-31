Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWe Follow Through

Actions

6 months later, residents closest to the derailment remain worried but say East Palestine is resilient

Six months later, Frank McCracken, who lives a stone’s throw from the derailment site, showed a few things that have changed since the last time News 5’s DaLaun Dillard visited him back in February.
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
East Palestine residents speak
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 19:36:52-04

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It’s tough to wrap your mind around losing your sense of normalcy in an instant, but the reality is, residing in abnormality is Frank McCracken’s reality in the months after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed just outside his home in East Palestine.

East Palestine residents speak

“Me, being this close, I guess I’ve just had to grow with it and deal with it,” McCracken said. “Number one — peace of mind. That’s all I want, I just want to get on with my life just like everyone else here.”

East Palestine residents speak

Six months later, McCracken, who lives a stone’s throw from the derailment site, showed a few things that have changed since the last time News 5’s DaLaun Dillard visited him back in February.

“They just put this up a week or two ago,” McCracken said, pointing to a paved-over lot that was once green space. “Yeah, it was all grass.”

East Palestine residents speak

They say the only constant in life is change, but McCracken still constantly finds himself worried about the same thing— and it hasn’t changed since Feb. 3.

“I remember the first time I met you. When I interviewed you, I asked if you felt comfortable living here, and you told me, 'No.' Has that changed?” Dillard asked McCracken when he visited earlier this month.


We don’t just report the initial story—we follow through to its conclusion. Read and watch our previous reporting on this story below and see more stories that we've followed through on here.

“No, it’s still the same,” McCracken said. “I don’t feel comfortable being here.”

East Palestine residents speak

That level of discomfort is exacerbated for Nichole Chestnut, who had just moved to East Palestine barely 48 hours before the derailment.

“So everything I had moved in, all my kids' clothes, you know, all of our beds, furniture, just everything was just — the smell was terrible,” Chestnut said.

East Palestine residents speak

Six months later, does she regret moving to East Palestine?

“I would say that I regretted it then because of just the train derailment,” she said. “But as for East Palestine as a whole, I don't regret moving here. It's a lovely town, and the people deserve a lot better.”

East Palestine residents speak

McCracken and Chestnut both say they are a bit more confident in Norfolk Southern’s commitment to making things right because they see them working every day.

But that zeal for the town of East Palestine that you heard Chestnut reference is really what’s keeping most people going and why some say they believe they’ll make it through this.

“I’d like the whole world to know that this town has gone through hell, and they’re going to come back strong,” McCracken said. “You see signs around here that say ‘EP Strong,’ well these people mean this.”

East Palestine residents speak
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.