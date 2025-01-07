Advocates appealing decision to halt proposed youth drop-in center in Cleveland historic district

CLEVELAND — Advocates of a proposed youth drop-in center say they’re not backing down from plans to open new resources in a Cleveland historic district.

Tuesday, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (LMM) and its partner organizations touted their intention to appeal a judge’s decision to halt the Franklin Boulevard project in the historic district of Ohio City.

“Young people should not receive services in impoverished or industrial sites. They deserve to be in a diverse neighborhood with all types of people and services so they can thrive,” said LMM President and CEO Maria Foschia.

The organization has been collaborating to bring a youth drop-in center to greater Cleveland for several years. It would provide basic amenities, like laundry, showers and meals, for 16-to-24-year-olds experiencing homelessness.

In late 2022 and early 2023, it zeroed in on an LMM-owned building on Franklin Boulevard based on feedback from young people with lived experience.

A group of neighbors on the historic street raised concerns about the impact the center could have on residents.

“There would be an increase in foot traffic, increase in loitering and there are significant safety concerns,” neighbor Delores Garcia told News 5 in 2023.

LMM presented a comprehensive safety plan, including improved lighting, security and a vetting process, in response to the concerns.

Cleveland’s Board of Zoning Appeals eventually approved a variance for the necessary renovations to accommodate a drop-in center.

In December 2024, a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge reversed the zoning board’s decision. In his ruling, Judge Brian Mooney agreed the city of Cleveland needs a youth drop-in center. But he said the proposal did not meet the standards for a variance.

“The Court also finds that the variance would be contrary to the purpose and intent of the Zoning Code. In 1985 the neighborhood was classified as a two-family residential zoning district. Clearly, the district was zoned to be a residential neighborhood,” Judge Mooney said in his decision.

Advocates have argued the residential neighborhood is a fitting location for a drop-in center.

“It doesn’t give me that city vibe where it’s very busy. I’m not smack-dab in the middle, I’m kind of further out. It’s like I can still have a sense of community,” said Kay Morgan, also pointing out the neighborhood’s availability of bus lines and easy access to grocery stores, health care and other resources.

The now 26-year-old experienced homelessness as a teenager and young adult after leaving the foster care system and said it was often challenging to navigate available resources while trying to satisfy basic needs.

“I can wash my clothes or I can buy a meal. I haven’t eaten in a couple of days so I’m really hungry but I also need to wash these clothes because I might have to go to school or have a job interview,” Morgan said.

Partner organizations told News 5 in 2023 that intake records from Cuyahoga County showed an average of 550 young people seeking emergency shelter annually. They believed an untold number of others were also unsheltered: couch surfing, living in their cars, or on the streets.

In addition to daytime amenities, the youth drop-in center would be staffed by trauma-informed safety officers and other professionals who could connect the young people to necessary support services.

On Tuesday, LMM partner A Place 4 Me pointed out it has been serving that population for more than a year at the facility without incident.

“We have been operating out of this building at 4100 Franklin Blvd. without harm, seeing young people by appointment,” said A Place 4 Me assistant director Christie Sozio.

The judge ruled current services can continue at the Franklin Boulevard building. LMM has already raised money in a capital campaign for the project but said prices have likely increased from the 2023 estimates of $1.5 million for renovations and $1.5 million in annual operating costs.

Before considering alternatives, the organization hopes its appeal will convince the court to reconsider its ruling.

Advocates believe it’s the right place and time for a youth drop-in center.

“I feel like a drop-in center can not only change lives but change people’s predicament,” Morgan said.