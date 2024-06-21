Akron family of 32-year-old woman killed by drunk driver begs for justice to be served

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron family is still seeking justice after TaShanna Junius lost her life to a drunk driver last year. Now, the family hopes their plea will bring them closure.

“It’s unacceptable to make decisions that changes people’s lives drastically every single day,” said Morgan Johnson, one of TaShanna’s family members. "We just want him to accept responsibility so we all can move on.”

Akron family mourns mother killed at red light by suspected drunk driver

As each day goes by, Johnson said it’s still a painful reminder that justice has yet to be served for TaShanna Junius.

“We try to keep her spirit with us. We try to honor her through our actions, but you know, obviously, because we cannot continue forward, we feel like we’re kind of failing her in a way,” said Johnson.

Minutes after dropping her daughter off at preschool one morning in March 2022, Akron Police say a drunk driver killed TaShanna after slamming into the 32-year-old’s car and then pushing her vehicle into another car, which were both stopped at a red light on Manchester Road at West Wilbeth Road.

“We lost Tashanna for literally nothing, all because somebody decided to get behind the wheel, knowing that they should’ve never done so,” said Johnson.

The suspect who caused TaShanna’s death has since been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular manslaughter, OVI – drugs, reckless operation, speed and assured clear distance.

But the family said they aren’t able to put this difficult chapter behind them because they said that person’s trial date has been pushed back twice.

“We are in pain, emotional pain. The last time after trial, we all were so upset and cried because we don’t understand why we cannot finish this for her,” said Johnson.

Now, Johnson and TaShanna’s brother Marcus are begging for this case to come to an end.

“I feel like once we get some type of justice, then I’ll be able to move on to the next steps of the whole grieving process,” said Marcus.

A new trial date has been set for this upcoming Monday, June 24, which makes Johnson hopeful the family will soon find peace.

“Once we get to the finish line, we’ll be able to celebrate that we were able to get that for her,” said Johnson.

As the family waits for their trial hearing to begin, they ask the community to wrap them in prayer.