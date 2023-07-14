Akron Public Schools moves forward with new facility in Kenmore, delays new North High School building

AKRON, Ohio — A part of our mission at News 5 is to continue following through on stories that matter in your communities.

In Akron, the school board recently made a decision on its facility plan to add new additions to the Kenmore community and delay constructing a new North High School.

News 5 first told you about the options the board planned to consider back in March.

Now that the final decision has been made, some people said they are not happy about it.

“It was the best decision, but it wasn’t the perfect decision,” said Akron Public Schools Board President Derek Hall.

As a North High School graduate, Hall said he had a hard time moving forward with their decision.

“I feel conflicted,” Hall said.

But he and others like Eric Cooper say the board made the right decision to build a new performing arts building and grade school since the former Kenmore High School building has been empty for the last six years.

“We’ve been at it a long time trying to make sure to hold the APS Board feet to the fire,” said Better Kenmore CDC Chair Eric Cooper.

Cooper told News 5 the eyesore left many people feeling hopeless.

But now, he said the community feels restored.

“It’s a big deal, and it’s going to bring people into Kenmore that maybe wouldn’t come otherwise,” Cooper said.

On the other hand, people like Caleb Kennedy say they are upset.

“You would’ve thought North would have been a top-five option, and for us not to be up there, it’s kind of disappointing,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy told News 5 he graduated from North High School in 2013, and he said he feels nothing has changed when he goes back to visit, which leaves him wondering this:

“When is it going to be our time? When can we get North together?” Kennedy said.

“Moving forward with the Kenmore plan, what we’re calling the Kenmore plan, is not saying no to North Hill; it’s just saying that we need more time to work on how we’re going to finance that part of the plan,” Hall said.

For nearly two years, Hall said the board went through a lengthy process before arriving at their final decision that involves new additions in Kenmore, construction delays to North High School and several school closures.

Hall said the board will address immediate issues that need attention at North High School, starting with the building’s air quality.

“We did a contract with a company that did air quality testing, and everything is fine from an air quality standpoint,” Kennedy said.

Demolition is expected to begin at Kenmore High School in the next several months.

In the meantime, News 5’s Remi Murrey wants to continue telling the stories that matter to your community.

Email Remi at remi.murrey@wews.com if you have a suggestion, and make sure to put ‘We Follow Through’ in the storyline.