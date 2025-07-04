An inside look at how this community is finding healing in an RV

OHIO — Nearly seven months ago, News 5 first reported on an RV that has been turned into a mobile grief therapy unit to help people process their grief.

Nonprofit launches The Healing Room, a mobile trauma unit to help people process grief

RELATED: Nonprofit launches The Healing Room, a mobile trauma unit to help people process grief

Now, we’re circling back to see what their impact has meant for people like Lisa Cutner.

“It’s so many dark paths that you can go down if you’re not supported,” said Cutner.

When you picture a first responder, some may think of a police officer, a firefighter or an EMT.

For Cutner, she said she thinks of Pastor Sharri and Anthony Thomas’ RV, which has been turned into a mobile grief therapy unit to quickly respond to tragedies in Northeast Ohio.

“They see people probably at their lowest. I know that was my lowest when I met them,” said Cutner.

Before 'The Healing Room' started responding to emergencies like the deadly Shaker Heights Library shooting in April, and the explosion at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Garden Valley, the Thomas family found their calling after meeting Cutner on her worst day four years ago.

“My son and one of his friends were shot and killed in front of their house,” said Cutner.

Cutner’s son, Zachary, died before he turned 30.

“One of the things that I found really hard was the idea that my son died alone,” said Cutner.

Pastor Sharri Thomas said she knew she couldn’t be like her neighbors and go back inside her home and close the door.

“I had to do something, and this was the way I was healing myself over and over and over again, helping other people,” said Thomas.

As Cutner broke down and cried, she said the Thomas family was there for her.

“You don’t know where you’re going to find comfort or where you’re going to find support when something like that happens, and the Thomas’ are people that live their convictions,” said Cutner.

Cutner said the Thomas family listened and helped her in a way not many could with a shared grief as a family also touched by gun violence.

“In her situation, it was just important for me to be there because I felt so connected,” said Thomas.

As the height of summer approaches, Thomas said she’s preparing for it to be a busy one.

“Last week was ridiculous. It was unbelievable,” said Thomas.

Yet, Thomas said she and her husband remain motivated because they believe their work is making a difference.

“No one is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves. If the community doesn’t help the community, then the community falls apart like it’s doing,” said Thomas.

To get in touch with Rivers in the Desert, click here.

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram at Rivers in the Desert NEO.