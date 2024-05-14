Anonymous man makes donation to local church after seeing burglary story on News 5

CLEVELAND — Last week, News 5 told you about The Pearl Road United Methodist Church being broken into. The thief got away with $35 and a few gift cards. The crook smashed windows and broke doors, with the cost of the damage being much more than what the burglar took.

Last Tuesday, Tom Hites, chairman of the trustees for Pearl Road United Methodist Church, said all the thief needed to do was ask for help.

Church in Old Brooklyn targeted by thieves again

“That’s what people do, they come in and they ask, and we take care of them. They don’t need to break in,” explained Hites

What Hites said impacted a News 5 viewer.

“He saw the News Channel 5 article, and it wasn’t on until almost 6 o'clock, and it was like by ten after six, he was at my door. So he saw the article, wrote a check and came to my house,” said Hites.

That man wishes to remain anonymous. But on the phone, he told me, “I think the thing that made me do it was in your interview Tom said all they had to do was ask.”

“It meant a lot that somebody cared. You read all about the bad people, and here’s somebody that’s not even connected to our church and says, 'Well, I’m going to help out there.' There’s good people, lots of good people,” said lifelong church member Dorie Hites.

The money will be enough to cover the damage. The church will be repaired soon.