Another election, another levy: Lorain County schools consider new funding measures on May ballot

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The year just started, but many Northeast Ohio schools are already looking ahead to spring. In Lorain County, districts from Vermilion to Elyria are considering new funding measures for the May ballot. Some districts are adjusting their approach after voters rejected previous proposals.

“We keep going back, and we’re re-tweaking our plan in terms of what we’re going for and asking the community for,” said Joelle Magyar, the Avon Lake City School District superintendent.

During a recent meeting, the ALCSD board of education discussed several options to present to voters in May.

The conversation came after a bond issue and operating levy both failed in November. Voters there also rejected a new money proposal in 2023.

The failed measures have forced the district to consider cuts and reductions as it aims to trim nearly $2 million from its annual budget.

After feedback from a voter survey, the school board is considering more modest proposals to meet its operational and budget needs.

“We understand it was a big ask, but from our standpoint, the need still remains,” said Magyar. “We still have needs for all of our buildings, in terms of repairs and/or building new.”

The district’s first option would include an $88 million bond issue and $3 million operating levy to build a new grade 5-8 middle school while repairing existing K-4 elementary schools. It would cost property owners an estimated $165 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

Option 2 would allow the district to build two new elementary buildings and make repairs at the existing middle school. It would include a $110 million bond issue, a $2.5 million operating levy and costs taxpayers $179 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

The third option includes an $8 million operating levy, with no additional bond issue for new construction. It would cost voters an estimated $184 per $100,000 of appraised home value.

School board members could also choose not to present a proposal to voters in May.

Magyar said all of the district’s buildings will need repair or replacement in the coming years, which, despite budget reductions, will be difficult to afford.

“I’m hopeful that people will see that not only are we being fiscally responsible, knowing we’ve had these really difficult decisions to make,” she said. “But at the same time, we still do have a need and we are going to be fiscally responsible with our taxpayers’ money.”

Other districts are also weighing their needs ahead of the May election.

“It’s never ideal to ask for money,” said Elyria City Schools Superintendent Ann Schloss.

That district has not asked for new funding from voters in 15 years, but board members recently approved a resolution for a $6 million emergency operating levy. Leaders said it’s currently deficit spending and will likely drain its cash reserves by 2024.

Vermilion Local Schools is pursuing a $47 million bond issue for facilities maintenance. The superintendent tells News 5 that the district’s aging buildings will soon need an estimated $14 million in renovations, which would eat up any carryover balance. The district has not asked voters for new funding in about 20 years.

Both districts hope voters will appreciate their fiscal responsibility and support the proposals.

“I’m always optimistic because I really feel like our community makes good decisions,” said Schloss.

Lorain City Schools said it’s awaiting the latest auditor’s report before deciding whether to approach voters in May.

An improvement levy failed there in November.

Avon Lake’s school board will vote on its proposal at its next meeting on Jan. 21.