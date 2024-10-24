App launches in Cleveland that can help you save money on food before it goes bad

CLEVELAND — An app that aims to reduce food waste and save money launched in Cleveland this summer and users say it's making a difference.

Luna's Bakery and Cafe in Cleveland and Grumpy's Cafe in Tremont are among the more than 200 local businesses using the Too Good To Go app.

Erin Seedes, director of operations at Luna, sells various baked goods that would have normally been thrown away at the end of the day.

"In this box, we have a cheesecake, a cupcake and a peanut butter torte. It's priced at being an $18 value, but we sell it for $6 on the app," said Seedes.

Kristin Mulloy, owner of Grumpy's, offers something similar on the app.

“We give about $18 worth of food and then I believe the customer pays $5.99 for that," said Mulloy.

Customers like Vicky Young don't know exactly what they're getting until they pick up the food, but Young likes being surprised.

“I've been here for brunch and it was a fun way to try maybe something new that I wouldn't have picked," said Young.

Grumpy's Cafe joined the Too Go To Go app in July.

“Since then we've saved 167 meals that we were able to provide to the community," said Mulloy. "So not only can people enjoy our food for a fraction of the price, but we are also eliminating waste and creating a little more sustainability.”

Luna's Bakery and Cafe has experienced an added bonus since using the app.

"It also spreads the word about Luna so people who are on the Too Good To Go app that didn't know about Luna may try and then ultimately, we may get a customer from it," said Seedes.

Too Good To Go started in Denmark in 2016.

The app expanded to the U.S. in 2020 and is now available in more than a dozen states. For more information, click here.

